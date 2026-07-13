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FAMILY TRAGEDY Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

A major police investigation is underway after three relatives were found dead inside a family home in County Antrim.

The bodies were discovered at a property in the Old Cullybackey Road area of Ballymena on the morning of Monday, 13 July.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the three people were related and were found inside the property.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances after three people were found dead in the Old Cullybackey Road area of Ballymena this morning, Monday 13th July.

“The three people were related and found inside the family home.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public. A further update will follow in due course.”

A police cordon remains in place while detectives and forensic specialists continue their enquiries at the scene.

The Old Cullybackey Road was closed for several hours as officers carried out investigations, with local diversions put in place.

Police have not yet released the identities of the deceased or disclosed the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said he was “shocked and saddened” by the tragedy.

He said: “My immediate thoughts are with their wider family and friends. Their grief will be immeasurable right now.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI immediately and assist with its investigation.”

The PSNI has stressed there is no ongoing risk to the wider public as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

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