Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

A 67-year-old cyclist has died in hospital nine days after he was seriously injured in a collision with a van in Atworth, Wiltshire. The collision happened at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday, 1 July, on Bradford Road and involved the cyclist and a Volkswagen Caddy. The cyclist, who was from Bradford-on-Avon, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment. Wiltshire Police have now confirmed he died on 10 July. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers from Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash. Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either the cyclist or the Volkswagen Caddy before the collision. Police said both the cyclist and the van had been in the village of Atworth prior to the incident and had travelled west along Bradford Road. Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle beforehand, or has dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist the investigation is urged to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 54260078838, or email [email protected].