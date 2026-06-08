Family Tribute to Woman Killed in A419 Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

The family of 38-year-old Sarah Jayne Crook have issued a heartfelt tribute after she tragically died following a collision on the A419 near White Hart Roundabout on the morning of Friday 5 June. Wiltshire Police confirmed her fatal collision involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van and her Toyota Aygo.

Tragic Incident Details Collision

Sarah Jayne Crook lost her life when the van collided with her vehicle on the busy A419 artery. The crash shocked the local community and emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

Family Speak Out

“On Friday 5th June, we lost an amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Sarah Jayne Crook, to a tragic collision.We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect for her and the support for ourselves.We would like to say thank you to the hundreds of people who have sent condolences and memories of her.Please respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Community Supports Bereaved Family

Hundreds of messages of sympathy and fond memories of Sarah have been shared by friends and locals, highlighting the impact she had on those around her.

Funeral Arrangements Pending

The family have asked for privacy and will announce funeral details once arrangements have been finalised.