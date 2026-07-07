Police Release CCTV Image in Search for Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris

Kent Police have issued a CCTV image in their ongoing search for 15-year-old Ruby Morris, who went missing from Margate on Saturday 27 June 2026. Ruby was last seen in Margate at around 2.30pm and later spotted on CCTV at St Pancras station in London at approximately 10.30pm that same evening. Officers are urgently appealing for public help to trace her whereabouts and bring her home safely.

Distinctive Features Noted

Ruby is described as white, around 5ft tall, with long dark brown hair and green eyes. She has piercings on both sides of her nose. At the time she was seen on CCTV, she was possibly wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, grey jogging bottoms, white Crocs, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Last Known Movements

Detective Superintendent Keith Taylor revealed the extensive efforts by Kent Police, including reviewing CCTV footage, mobile phone data, and following up on sightings. Ruby was also believed to have been near Euston station shortly before 11pm on 27 June. She has connections to several UK locations including Birmingham, Walsall, Plymouth, Crawley, Camden, and Westminster.

Possible Travel Companion

Police think Ruby may have been travelling with someone she knows – a woman described as white, about 5ft 8in, slim build, with very short auburn hair cropped at the sides. The investigation remains ongoing as officers try to locate Ruby.

Public Appeal For Information

Anyone with vital information about Ruby’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately. For other details that could assist the search, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat feature on their website. Please quote reference number 27-2015 when providing information.