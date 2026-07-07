Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIND HER Police Release CCTV Image in Search for Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris

Police Release CCTV Image in Search for Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris

Kent Police have issued a CCTV image in their ongoing search for 15-year-old Ruby Morris, who went missing from Margate on Saturday 27 June 2026. Ruby was last seen in Margate at around 2.30pm and later spotted on CCTV at St Pancras station in London at approximately 10.30pm that same evening. Officers are urgently appealing for public help to trace her whereabouts and bring her home safely.

Distinctive Features Noted

Ruby is described as white, around 5ft tall, with long dark brown hair and green eyes. She has piercings on both sides of her nose. At the time she was seen on CCTV, she was possibly wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, grey jogging bottoms, white Crocs, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Last Known Movements

Detective Superintendent Keith Taylor revealed the extensive efforts by Kent Police, including reviewing CCTV footage, mobile phone data, and following up on sightings. Ruby was also believed to have been near Euston station shortly before 11pm on 27 June. She has connections to several UK locations including Birmingham, Walsall, Plymouth, Crawley, Camden, and Westminster.

Possible Travel Companion

Police think Ruby may have been travelling with someone she knows – a woman described as white, about 5ft 8in, slim build, with very short auburn hair cropped at the sides. The investigation remains ongoing as officers try to locate Ruby.

Public Appeal For Information

Anyone with vital information about Ruby’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately. For other details that could assist the search, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat feature on their website. Please quote reference number 27-2015 when providing information.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Van Fire Blocks Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington

FIRE ALERT Van Fire Blocks Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington

UK News
Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

RAPE PROBE Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

UK News
Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

PRISON MESSAGE Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

UK News
Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

TEEN ARREST Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

UK News

SOCIAL MEDIA F Two Men Convicted for Murder of 18-Year-Old Keanu Harker in Enfield

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

UK News
A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

UK News
Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

UK News
Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

RIDE RESCHEDULDED Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

FAST RESPONCE Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

TV CONTROVERSY Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

UK News
Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

RACISM ROW France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

UK News
France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

UK News
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

CHURCH CONTROVERSY Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

UK News
Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

MAJOR BLAZE Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

BRING HER HOME Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
Watch Live