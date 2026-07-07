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TEEN RAPE CHARGE Teenager charged with rape of eight-year-old girl in Chippenham

Teenager charged with rape of eight-year-old girl in Chippenham

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Chippenham. The teenager faces three child sex offence charges and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 July.

Serious Allegations Filed

The charges against the unnamed teenager include rape, sexual touching, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. All offences reportedly occurred in Chippenham during 2025 involving the same victim.

Legal Protections In Place

Both the defendant and the victim are legally protected by anonymity orders, meaning neither can be named in court or media reports due to their ages.

Upcoming Court Appearance

The accused is scheduled to attend Swindon Magistrates Court on 8 July where the case will progress through the legal system.

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Topics :Crime

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