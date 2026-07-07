Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

Sussex Police have released CCTV images as part of a search for six men linked to a violent robbery and vehicle theft in Eastbourne. The incident happened at around 3am on Saturday 6 June in Collingwood Close, where the victim was threatened before his watch and car were stolen.

Robbery Details

A dark-coloured Vauxhall Corsa-shaped car stopped beside the victim’s vehicle, and six men exited before threatening the victim. They stole his watch and car, then fled the scene. Officers responded quickly and began initial inquiries.

CCTV Appeal

Detectives have now issued CCTV pictures showing men outside the Joy Bar on Bolton Road in Eastbourne. Police believe these men may be connected to the robbery and urge anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Witness Information Requested

Investigators are keen to hear from anyone who saw the robbery or who has CCTV, mobile phone, or doorbell footage from Collingwood Close or nearby streets around the time of the incident. Information could prove vital to the ongoing investigation.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 127 of 07/06.