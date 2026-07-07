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FAST RESPONCE Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

  Forty firefighters battled a significant field fire near Coopersale, Epping, affecting around two hectares of stubble. The blaze, spreading rapidly on Tuesday, prompted emergency crews to act swiftly to contain it. Residents and drivers nearby were advised to keep windows shut and avoid the area due to heavy smoke.

Fast Response

Station Manager John Warmann praised the quick action of crews who arrived promptly to control the rapidly spreading fire. Their efforts were crucial in preventing further damage across the two-hectare site.

Local Support

A local farmer assisted firefighters by creating fire breaks along the fire’s perimeter, which significantly helped slow the blaze and protect surrounding land.

Monitoring Hotspots

The fire is now extinguished, but crews remain on site to monitor hotspots and ensure the fire does not flare up again.

Public Safety

Authorities urged caution due to smoke in the area, advising locals and motorists to keep windows closed and avoid unnecessary travel near Coopersale.

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