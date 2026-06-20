Police Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Lotty in Buckland

Surrey Police have launched an urgent appeal to locate 15-year-old Lotty, who went missing from her home in Buckland at 2.30pm on Saturday, 20 June. Concerned for her welfare, officers are seeking public help in the search.

Description And Last Whereabouts

Lotty is described as white, slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light grey jogging bottoms, and white Nike trainers.

Locations Of Interest

She has known links to the towns of Dorking and Reigate and is believed to be travelling on foot.

Public Information Appeal

Police urge anyone who spots Lotty or has information to get in touch immediately. Contact Surrey Police via direct message quoting the reference SYP-20260620-0435.