Two Men Found Guilty Over Brighton Assault That Led to Man’s Death

Two men have been found guilty of wounding with intent following a brutal assault in central Brighton that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Cameron Devlin. The attack took place on 21 December 2019 outside a shop on North Street near West Street, when Cameron, asleep during a night out, was confronted and violently assaulted. Brighton police led a complex investigation that linked the assault injuries to Cameron’s death five days later from sepsis complications.

Brutal Nighttime Attack

Cameron Devlin was attacked in the early hours of 21 December 2019 after falling asleep outside a shop in Brighton city centre. A group of men approached, waking him before an altercation escalated. Cameron was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked, suffering a serious shoulder injury and facial lacerations.

Fatal Aftermath Confirmed

Emergency services treated Cameron at the scene, but he tragically died on 26 December 2019 after developing sepsis from his injuries. The medical link between the assault and death was confirmed by national specialists during the police investigation.

Long Investigation Leads To Convictions

Sussex Police carried out a detailed inquiry involving arrests at Brighton railway station shortly after the attack. Charges against Oliver Priddle, 26, and Niraj Amaidas, 25, for murder and grievous bodily harm were authorised in August 2025. After a four-week trial at Brighton Crown Court, both men were found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but acquitted of murder.

Family Plea Attack

“Cameron was a young man, beloved husband, son, brother and friend, and his loss will continue to be felt by all who knew him,” said Detective Inspector James Meanwell.

Sentencing for Priddle and Amaidas is scheduled for 10 July 2025. Cameron’s family have requested that their privacy continue to be respected as the case concludes.