Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

The Church of England has confirmed a private fringe meeting on the government’s proposed conversion therapy ban will proceed at the General Synod in York. Following threats to cancel the event by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, the discussion will be limited to Synod members and invited guests, with a public exhibition stand banned for contradicting the Synod’s 2017 vote to ban conversion practices. This move follows heated debate over freedom of speech and pastoral care within the Church.

Private Meeting Approved

The event, titled People Change: Sexual Identity Transformation, is slated to feature Matthew Grech, Dr Mike Davidson of the International Foundation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice (IFTCC), and Andrea Williams of the Christian Legal Centre. It aims to share testimonies about transformation of sexual identity and discuss potential impacts of the proposed legislation on Christian preaching and pastoral support.

Archbishops Ban Public Display

The Archbishops initially considered cancelling the meeting entirely after criticism from Synod member Rev’d Dr Charlie Bączyk-Bell, who condemned the event on social media. However, after negotiations, they allowed the fringe discussion but refused permission for the accompanying public exhibition, stating it would contradict the Synod’s prior ban on conversion practices.

Defence Against Censorship Claims

Event host Rebecca Hunt defended the meeting, stressing safeguarding concerns should not silence Christian testimony or debate on sexuality. She emphasised that the Church’s doctrine on marriage and sexuality remains unchanged and warned that overly broad laws could criminalise consensual prayers and pastoral conversations.

Speakers Personal Stories

Matthew Grech, a Maltese Christian and former X Factor Malta finalist, was acquitted in Malta of charges related to ‘‘advertising conversion practices ” after speaking publicly about his faith and change from a homosexual lifestyle.

Dr Mike Davidson campaigns for the right to voluntary pastoral support for unwanted same-sex attraction and was involved in a legal case after Barclays closed accounts linked to his organisation amid activist pressure.

Christian Legal Centre Criticises Censorship

Andrea Williams called the Archbishops’ initial cancellation threat ‘‘deeply concerning,’’ warning it amounted to censorship of key gospel issues. She highlighted risks of deplatforming Christian ministries under pressure to conform to state-approved views on sexuality and identity, urging the Church not to let safeguarding language be misused to suppress orthodox teaching.

Church’s Final Statement

A Church of England spokesperson said the fringe meeting “may go ahead as a private discussion for Synod members and invited guests” but that the public display was denied since it conflicted with the Church’s official stance. The Synod’s 2017 vote supporting the ban was cited as a key reason to restrict public visibility of the event.