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POLITICAL FIGHT Nigel Farage Resigns MP Seat Clacton Amid Finance Investigation Row

Nigel Farage Resigns MP Seat Clacton Amid Finance Investigation Row

Nigel Farage has announced his resignation as the Member of Parliament for Clacton-on-Sea following a parliamentary standards investigation into his finances. Speaking at Reform UK headquarters, Farage claimed the probe is being exploited as a political weapon against him and insisted he has not broken any laws. The move triggers a by-election as the former UKIP leader vows to fight what he calls a “people versus establishment” battle.

Farage Blasts Political System

In a televised statement, Farage framed his resignation as a protest against the political establishment and media harassment. He said: “The people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions. This will be a people versus the establishment by-election. It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire Establishment.”

Family Targeted Media Criticised

Farage cited media intrusion into his family life as a key reason for stepping down, revealing an incident where a broadcaster approached his daughter at home. “I will not tolerate intimidation of my family or their location being revealed,” he said. Farage emphasised his anger, calling himself “the most physically and verbally attacked politician of all time.”

Refuting Wrongdoing

Amid calls for investigations into Reform UK’s funding—highlighted by reports of undeclared donations from ally George Cottrell—Farage firmly denied any misconduct. “I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law or misused public money,” he said. Notably, he pointed out that his personal MP expenses were zero for the first two years, a fact he claimed mainstream media ignored.

By-election Set To Follow

Farage declared his intention to stand in the upcoming by-election, aiming to continue Reform UK’s political momentum after recent electoral gains. He said: “If I win, you win. If I lose, they win, and with the two old parties, we’ll never get the fundamental change Britain needs.” The by-election date has not yet been confirmed but is expected soon.

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