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TRIPLE MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Woman And Two Children Found Dead Near Bedford

Murder Probe Underway After Woman And Two Children Found Dead Near Bedford

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman and two children were found dead at a property in Carnoustie Drive, Great Denham near Bedford. Officers were called on Monday amid concerns for the family who had not been seen for several days. After forced entry, detectives discovered the bodies and deployed specialist teams from the tri-force Major Crime Unit to lead the inquiry.  

Suspect Identified And Abroad

Authorities have named a suspect believed to be known to all three victims. The individual is thought to have left the country, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Despite ongoing investigations, there is no suggestion of wider danger to the public.

Increased Police Presence

Uniformed officers have stepped up patrols around the Great Denham area to support the investigation and provide reassurance to local residents. Police acknowledge the impact this incident is having on the community.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Investigators are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity in Carnoustie Drive on Friday or Saturday. Those with any information are urged to contact police via the official webchat or by calling 101, quoting Operation Snowdrift.

Community Privacy Urged

Authorities are asking the public to respect the victims’ privacy and avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

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