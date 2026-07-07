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RACISM ROW France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

French prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla after she branded France captain Kylian Mbappe a “colonised Cameroonian” following France’s 1-0 victory over Paraguay. The probe, launched after a complaint by the French Football Federation (FFF), examines allegations of aggravated public insult and incitement to hatred under French law. If convicted, Amarilla faces up to one year in prison and a €45,000 fine.

Outrage Over Racist Remarks

Amarilla’s comments sparked immediate backlash. She described Mbappe as a “brute who had not learned to write” and accused him of falsely trying to pass as French. The FFF condemned her words as “criminal, racist, and utterly abhorrent.” Mbappe responded on social media by calling Amarilla a “despicable woman” unworthy of her office and criticised her racism for overshadowing the French team’s historic effort.

Amarilla Threatens Legal Action

Instead of retreating, Amarilla accused Mbappe of “political violence against a woman” and signalled plans to sue him. While expressing regret for some of her wording, she insisted her anger was aimed at Mbappe’s behaviour, not France. She highlighted Mbappe’s pre-match comment about “getting our hands dirty” and his unsportsmanlike conduct laughing at Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill after scoring.

Paraguay Denounces Comments

Paraguay’s government swiftly distanced itself from Amarilla’s remarks. President Santiago Peña reportedly contacted the French government to condemn the senator’s words and expressed solidarity with France. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to respect, human dignity, and peaceful coexistence, making clear Amarilla’s views do not represent the government or Paraguayan people.

French Backing For Mbappe

Mbappe has received strong support across France, including public condemnation of Amarilla from President Emmanuel Macron and Sports Minister Marina Ferrari. The FFF’s official statement backed Mbappe and praised his leadership, reinforcing a united stance against racism in football.

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