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PARK MURDER Three Teenagers Charged With Murder After Fatal Luton Stabbing

Three Teenagers Charged With Murder After Fatal Luton Stabbing

Three teenagers have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Luton. The defendants, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court after being charged in connection with the fatal attack on Friday. All three have been remanded into custody and will appear before the Crown Court at a later date.

Murder Charges Following Teen’s Death

The charges relate to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Bilal Nisar, who died following the incident in Luton. As well as murder, each of the three teenagers has also been charged with:

  • Murder
  • Violent disorder
  • Possession of a bladed article

The charges follow an investigation by Bedfordshire Police into the fatal stabbing.

Court Appearance

The three defendants appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court, where magistrates remanded them into custody. They are due to appear before the Crown Court for the next stage of the proceedings.

Investigation Continues

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bilal Nisar’s death.  

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Topics :Crime

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