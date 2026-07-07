Ramsgate Sex Offender John Sladden Jailed 21 Years for Historic Abuse

A 72-year-old man from Ramsgate, John Sladden, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of historic sexual abuse against three young girls. The crimes, which occurred between the late 1990s and early 2000s, were uncovered nearly 30 years later following reports to Kent Police in March 2024.

Victims Speak Out Decades Later

Two of the victims came forward together initially, reporting multiple assaults from their childhood. A third victim later contacted police, describing prolonged abuse over several years. Their brave testimonies sparked a thorough investigation by Kent Police into the long-hidden offences.

Lengthy Court Trial

Sladden was arrested and charged with multiple child sexual offences. After a four-week trial at Canterbury Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of 11 offences on 11 June 2026. The judge handed down a 21-year jail sentence on 3 July at the same court.

Police Praise And Appeal