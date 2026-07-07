Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

A man in his 50s died following a medical emergency while in the sea at Calshot, Hampshire, near the New Forest National Park. Emergency services, including ambulance crews, RNLI lifeguards, coastguard rescue teams, and police, responded to reports at around 6pm on Sunday. The man was rushed to hospital but died the following day.

Major Emergency Response

A witness described the extensive response involving seven police officers, two coastguard units, two ambulances, an air ambulance response car, a specialist unit, and an unmarked police vehicle. The man reportedly collapsed while in the water, prompting the urgent rescue effort.

Man Taken To Hospital

After being rescued, the man was transported to hospital, where he later died on Monday. The circumstances of his collapse and death are subject to ongoing investigations.

Police Update And Investigation

Hampshire Police confirmed the next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Officers continue enquiries into the incident at the popular Hampshire beauty spot.