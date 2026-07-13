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CORONER VERDICT Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

A coroner has ruled that failures by bookmakers to intervene in a Croydon man’s gambling addiction contributed to his death by suicide. The inquest into the death of Gareth Evans, 40, concluded that his gambling disorder formed part of the medical cause of his death after he was found dead at his flat in Addiscombe on 3 November 2021. Croydon Coroner’s Court heard Mr Evans left a note to his family explaining he had taken his own life because of his gambling addiction.

More than £35,000 withdrawn in six months

Evidence presented during the inquest revealed that in the six months leading up to his death, Mr Evans withdrew more than £35,000 in cash. Many of the withdrawals were made from a cash machine located at a fried chicken shop next to William Hill’s Cherry Orchard Road betting shop, just a short distance from his home on Morland Road. The court heard Mr Evans had struggled with gambling for many years and had actively sought help before his death. He had joined Gamblers Anonymous and referred himself to the National Problem Gambling Clinic in an attempt to overcome his addiction.

Coroner finds lack of intervention contributed to death

Concluding the inquest, HM Assistant Coroner Adela Williams found that Mr Evans died by suicide and that his gambling disorder contributed to his death. The coroner also concluded that a lack of intervention by bookmakers and betting shop operator William Hill in response to his gambling behaviour contributed to the tragedy. The ruling is likely to add to growing scrutiny of the gambling industry’s responsibilities towards customers displaying signs of gambling-related harm. Mr Evans’ family have previously campaigned for stronger safeguards to protect vulnerable people suffering from gambling addiction. Support is available for anyone struggling with gambling addiction through organisations including the National Gambling Support Network and Gamblers Anonymous. Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide can also contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 or visit a local NHS urgent mental health service in an emergency.

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