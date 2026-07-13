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TAXI RAPIST Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

A taxi driver who picked up a vulnerable 19-year-old woman before raping her in her own home has been jailed for 16 years. Khalafalla Yagoub, 45, of Burnett Avenue, Salford, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, 13 July, after being found guilty of rape last month. The court heard that on the evening of 28 November 2025, the victim had been out with friends in Manchester before leaving a bar at around 3am the following morning. Although she had not booked a taxi, Yagoub picked her up while she was heavily intoxicated and in a vulnerable state.

Raped after being driven home

After driving the woman back to her address, Yagoub raped her. During police interviews, he claimed he had simply helped the woman and insisted the sexual activity had been consensual, describing it as a “gift” for taking her home. The court rejected his account.

Victim had no memory of attack

In the days following the assault, the victim felt unwell before receiving a phone call from Yagoub. It was during that conversation that she realised she had been sexually assaulted while incapable of consenting. Police said she had no recollection of what had happened, believing fragmented memories of the attack had simply been dreams. She subsequently reported the offence to Greater Manchester Police.

Arrested at airport

Officers launched an investigation and discovered Yagoub was due to board a flight to Istanbul on 3 December 2025. He was arrested at the airport before he could leave the country and taken into custody.

Judge condemns behaviour

The victim gave evidence during the trial despite the traumatic circumstances. The court heard Yagoub laughed while she read her victim impact statement, behaviour that was later highlighted by the judge during sentencing. In total, Yagoub received an 11-year custodial sentence with a five-year extended licence, meaning he will remain on licence after his release. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a restraining order to protect the victim. The case was investigated by Greater Manchester Police, who praised the victim for her courage in coming forward and giving evidence throughout the trial.

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