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POLICE CRACKDOWN Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

A police crackdown on antisocial behaviour is helping to keep Thanet’s beaches and seaside towns safe, with officers reporting a trouble-free weekend despite thousands of visitors enjoying the warm weather.

Kent Police said increased patrols, alongside enforcement measures including dispersal notices and Community Protection Warnings (CPWs), are continuing to have a positive impact in Broadstairs, Margate and Ramsgate.

Between Friday 10 July and Sunday 12 July 2026, there were no beach-related incidents requiring an arrest, while officers also did not need to use any dispersal powers across the three towns.

Three people were, however, issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching Thanet’s new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) by drinking alcohol in public. Two of the notices were issued on Margate beach, with the third handed out in Ramsgate High Street.

Chief Inspector Ian Swallow, Thanet District Commander, praised the behaviour of the vast majority of visitors.

“It is really pleasing to see that our message is getting through, and people know they will be dealt with if they come to Thanet intent on causing antisocial behaviour.

“Our coastal towns are about building sandcastles, going for an ice cream and having fun in the arcades. That is what we saw at the weekend, as we do most of the time, rather than people fighting, getting drunk and being abusive.

“We are however not complacent, and will continue to have a high visibility presence throughout the rest of the summer to ensure we can respond to any trouble quickly and decisively.

“For the meantime I would like to thank everyone who continues to visit our beautiful coastal towns and behaves in a responsible manner. You are always welcome to come back.”

The latest figures also highlight the wider impact of the ongoing operation.

Between 1 May and 1 July 2026, officers recorded 219 dispersal notices, requiring individuals suspected of causing antisocial behaviour to leave designated areas or face arrest if they refused or later returned.

During the same period, police issued 14 Community Protection Warnings, carried out 17 home visits to suspected offenders and sent 42 warning letters to households as part of efforts to tackle nuisance behaviour.

Kent Police says high-visibility patrols and proactive enforcement will continue throughout the summer to ensure residents and visitors can enjoy Thanet’s beaches and town centres safely.

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