Man in his 20s dies after car crashes into railings in Birmingham city centre

A man has died and a woman has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into railings in Birmingham city centre during the early hours of Monday morning. Emergency services were called to the junction of Great Charles Street Queensway and St Chad’s Queensway shortly after 2.35am following reports of a serious collision. The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics. A woman, who was the car’s only passenger, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-threatening.

Road closed for several hours

The carriageway was closed in both directions while officers from West Midlands Police carried out collision investigations and examined the scene. The road reopened at around 9am after emergency services completed their initial enquiries.

Police appeal for witnesses

West Midlands Police said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing. At this stage, officers do not believe any other vehicles were involved. Specialist detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage captured around the time of the crash to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is urged to make contact. Information can be provided by calling 101, using the Live Chat service on the West Midlands Police website, or by emailing [email protected], quoting log 384 of 13 July.