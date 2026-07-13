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TRIAL BEGINS Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

A Tunisian man has gone on trial accused of attempting to rape and sexually assault five women during a series of alleged attacks across Jersey in the space of 90 minutes. Abdelkarim Arfaoui, 27, of Beresford Street, appeared before Jersey’s Royal Court on Monday, 13 July, where he pleaded not guilty to ten charges. The charges include attempted rape, attempted sexual penetration, sexual touching, attempted sexual touching, grave and criminal assault, common assault, and threatening behaviour. Arfaoui remains in custody for the duration of the trial.

Alleged attacks over 90 minutes

The court heard that all of the alleged offences took place on the morning of 30 November 2025 at various locations across Jersey. Prosecutors allege the first incident occurred at around 6am near the Le Geyt cut-through by Springfield Stadium. Further alleged attacks are said to have taken place on:

  • Clarendon Road at around 6.40am
  • Oxford Road at around 6.50am
  • Minden Place shortly after 7am
  • West Centre at around 7.21am

Police arrested Arfaoui on Tunnel Street approximately ten minutes after the final alleged incident.

Victim feared she would be killed

Jurors were shown video evidence from one of the complainants, who told the court she believed Arfaoui was going to kill her. She described him as aggressive, alleging he grabbed and strangled her during the attack. The trial also heard a 999 emergency call made by one of the alleged victims, while CCTV footage was played showing Arfaoui allegedly following several women before the reported incidents.

Trial expected to last all week

The case was previously sent from the Magistrate’s Court to the Royal Court due to its seriousness. Arfaoui denies all charges against him. The trial is expected to continue throughout the week.

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Topics :Crime

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