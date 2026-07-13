Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Canterbury whose welfare is causing concern.

Kallum Fullager was reported missing on Monday, 13 July, after he was last seen at around 4.45pm near Kingsmead Leisure Centre in Canterbury.

Kent Police say officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the teenager’s welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Description

Kallum is described as:

White

Around 6ft 2in tall

tall Of large build

Brown hair

Blue eyes

When he was last seen, he was wearing:

A long-sleeved dark grey sports top

Dark grey jogging bottoms

Dark blue Crocs

Headphones

How to help

Anyone with critical information regarding Kallum’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 13-1479.

For any other information, contact Kent Police via the live chat service on its website or by calling 101.