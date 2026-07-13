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PLANE CRAZY Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

Police were forced to remove several vehicles after large numbers of aircraft enthusiasts descended on RAF Fairford, causing widespread disruption and blocking access for residents and businesses. Gloucestershire Constabulary said officers were called to the area on Monday morning following numerous reports of inconsiderate parking around the RAF base. The influx of so-called plane spotters led to roads becoming obstructed, with one local quarry left unable to operate after access was blocked.

Quarry access blocked

At one stage, eight lorries were left queuing to enter the quarry because vehicles parked by visitors had completely blocked the entrance. Police said while the majority of aviation enthusiasts parked responsibly, a number of motorists left their vehicles obstructing roads, driveways, homes and businesses. Officers spent considerable time attempting to locate the owners of the offending vehicles and asking them to move.

Vehicles removed

When some drivers could not be traced, recovery vehicles were called to the scene, and several cars were removed. The operation was carried out to restore access for residents, local businesses and commercial traffic affected by the disruption.

Police issue warning

Gloucestershire Constabulary said they welcome visitors to the area but urged anyone planning to visit RAF Fairford over the coming days to park responsibly. Motorists are being reminded to avoid blocking roads, entrances or driveways, warning that vehicles causing an obstruction could be removed. Police said they want people to enjoy visiting the area, but not at the expense of those who live and work nearby.

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