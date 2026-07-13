Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

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Devon & Cornwall Police have issued an appeal to help identify a man they wish to speak to following an alleged assault at a nightclub in Exeter . The incident happened during the early hours of Friday 9 May at Timepiece Nightclub in Little Castle Street. Police said a man was assaulted by an unknown suspect and was knocked unconscious during the incident. Following ongoing enquiries, officers have now released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the investigation. Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information which could assist officers, is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police by calling 101 or via the force’s website, quoting crime reference 50260116606 . Police are continuing their investigation into the assault. Anyone with information is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.

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