A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in broad daylight near a school in east London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Downs Park Road, Hackney, at 1.42pm on Monday, 13 July, following reports of a stabbing. Despite the efforts of paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, the victim – a man in his late 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A large police cordon remains in place, with detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command carrying out forensic examinations and other enquiries. No arrests have been made at this stage. Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said the investigation remains in its early stages.

He said: “Our investigation remains in the early stages and officers are working at pace to identify those responsible. “Police will remain in the area overnight as our enquiries continue and I encourage anyone with any information to contact us.” Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing for the area, acknowledged the concern the incident will have caused due to its proximity to a school. She said: “We understand that this incident occurred close to a school in broad daylight which will be hugely concerning for local residents. “We don’t believe this to involve any pupils at the school and are treating this as an isolated incident. “We will continue to update the community when we can.” Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at the time of the stabbing to come forward.