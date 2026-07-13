Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

A Sheffield man has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of raping a young girl under the age of 13.

Shaun Ali, 41, formerly of Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 10 July after a jury found him guilty of two counts of rape of a child under 13.

Judge Anthony Dunne handed Ali a 15-year prison sentence for the offences, bringing to an end a traumatic case that the victim’s family say robbed the young girl of her childhood.

During the proceedings, the victim’s mother spoke of the devastating impact Ali’s abuse had on her daughter, saying he had made threats and had “underestimated” the girl’s courage.

Despite her young age, the victim bravely disclosed the abuse and supported the investigation, leading to Ali’s conviction.

Her mother said the offences had “taken her childhood”, with the abuse resulting in police involvement, social services intervention and repeated hospital visits.