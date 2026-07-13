Burglar jailed after climbing through unlocked window while homeowner was on holiday

An opportunistic burglar who climbed through an unlocked window and stole valuables while the homeowner was away on holiday has been jailed. Donovan Watson, 45, of Premier Road, Nottingham, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after admitting two burglaries. The offences took place on 8 June at a block of flats on North Sherwood Street in Nottingham.

Entered through open window

The court heard Watson gained access to the building by climbing through a window that had been left slightly open. Once inside the flat, he stole a green handbag and a gold-coloured watch from the kitchen before leaving through the property’s front door. As he exited the building, he also stole a parcel of clothing that had been left outside another resident’s flat.

Witness raised the alarm

Watson’s actions were spotted by a member of the public, who saw him climbing through the window at 10.56am and immediately called the police. Officers arrived within minutes and arrested Watson just three minutes after the emergency call, catching up with him as he walked away from the scene. During a search, officers recovered the stolen handbag from inside Watson’s jacket pocket. All of the stolen property was later returned to its rightful owners.

Jailed after admitting burglaries

Watson pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary when he appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on 7 July. He was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.