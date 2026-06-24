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SEXUAL MESSAGES Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

A Northfleet man has been jailed after breaching Sexual Risk Orders designed to protect the public. Lewis Densley, 30, of Beaumont Drive, was convicted in February 2025 of sexual communication with a child and subsequently subject to strict conditions by Kent Police.

Repeated Order Violations

Densley was required to notify police about any new relationships with women, avoid unsupervised contact with children, and declare the use of internet-enabled devices. Despite this, Kent Police received reports in December 2025 that he sent sexual messages to two women.

Hidden Phones Discovered

Officers uncovered a concealed phone containing images and messages sent in May 2025. When arrested, Densley had two phones and had failed to inform police about a relationship where children were present at the partner’s home.

Six Charges Guilty Plea

Densley was charged with six counts of breaching the Sexual Risk Order. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 22 June 2026 to two years and nine months in prison.

Police Response

“Sexual Risk Orders help to reduce the risk offenders like Densley may pose to the public and enforcing them is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Police Constable Leona Valsler. “Densley thought he could get away with not telling us about his phones and relationships, but our specialist officers have been able to bring him to justice. He will now serve a jail term as a result.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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