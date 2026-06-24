Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

A Northfleet man has been jailed after breaching Sexual Risk Orders designed to protect the public. Lewis Densley, 30, of Beaumont Drive, was convicted in February 2025 of sexual communication with a child and subsequently subject to strict conditions by Kent Police.

Repeated Order Violations

Densley was required to notify police about any new relationships with women, avoid unsupervised contact with children, and declare the use of internet-enabled devices. Despite this, Kent Police received reports in December 2025 that he sent sexual messages to two women.

Hidden Phones Discovered

Officers uncovered a concealed phone containing images and messages sent in May 2025. When arrested, Densley had two phones and had failed to inform police about a relationship where children were present at the partner’s home.

Six Charges Guilty Plea

Densley was charged with six counts of breaching the Sexual Risk Order. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 22 June 2026 to two years and nine months in prison.

Police Response