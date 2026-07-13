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TERROR PROBE Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

Counter-terrorism detectives are investigating whether the killing of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe was a politically motivated attack after new evidence emerged during the murder inquiry. The investigation into the death of the 78-year-old has been taken over by Counter Terrorism Policing South East after officers said fresh information and evidence had come to light. A 28-year-old man arrested in Rotherham on suspicion of murder has since been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and remains in police custody.

Political motive among lines of inquiry

Investigators are examining whether Ms Widdecombe may have been deliberately targeted because of her political beliefs and high-profile role as a supporter and spokesperson for Reform UK. According to the investigation, officers are examining items recovered during searches of the suspect’s home, including material said to relate to political ideology. Police have not publicly confirmed the nature of any evidence recovered or suggested any hostile state involvement. National Counter Terrorism Policing has previously confirmed officers are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry to establish the motive behind the attack.

Investigation changed direction

When Ms Widdecombe’s body was discovered at her home in Haytor, Devon, last week, Devon and Cornwall Police initially stated there was no evidence to suggest the incident was terrorism-related or politically motivated. The inquiry has since changed significantly following the suspect’s arrest and the emergence of new evidence, leading counter-terrorism detectives to assume responsibility for the case.

Timeline of the investigation

Police believe Ms Widdecombe was attacked on Wednesday and was found dead at her home the following morning. The suspect was arrested at his home in Rotherham on Saturday evening after investigators allegedly traced a vehicle believed to have travelled to Devon around the time of the attack. CCTV is said to show a man leaving the property on Wednesday morning carrying what appeared to be a pole concealed beneath his clothing.

Home Secretary confirms suspect not known to Prevent

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs on Monday that the suspect was not known to the Government’s Prevent programme, which is designed to identify and support individuals at risk of radicalisation. Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward. The investigation remains ongoing, and no motive has yet been formally established.

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