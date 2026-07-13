Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

A father has been hailed a hero after he lost his life while attempting to rescue his two children from the sea at Seaton Carew Beach in County Durham. Wayne Taylor died alongside another man after both entered the water on Sunday afternoon when two children got into difficulty in the waves. The tragedy unfolded at around 3.45pm at the popular Hartlepool beach. Despite the desperate rescue attempt, both men were pulled from the water by RNLI crews and were pronounced dead a short time later. The two children survived the incident and were taken to hospital as a precaution. The Taylor family, from Shildon, County Durham, had been enjoying a day at the seaside when the incident occurred. A fundraising page has since been launched to support Mr Taylor’s family, with organiser Shannon Bailey describing him as a devoted father who “jumped in and tried his best to save” his children. She also paid tribute to another member of the public who entered the water to help, saying both men had made the ultimate sacrifice. One of the rescuers, 48-year-old Davey Short from Bishop Auckland, said he was sitting on nearby sand dunes when he noticed the children struggling in rough conditions. He said he saw one child being buffeted by waves before spotting another figure face down in the water, later learning it was the children’s father. Mr Short entered the sea and, after two attempts, managed to bring one of the children safely back to shore with assistance from another member of the public. Speaking afterwards, he said: “I am not a hero, I just did what any man in my position would do. I just went in. I didn’t even think about it.” He described the children’s mother as “hysterical” as she watched events unfold from the beach, unable to swim herself, while the family’s eldest son had also entered the water in an attempt to help his younger siblings. Superintendent Glen Ward of Cleveland Police said officers’ thoughts remained with the families of both men. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of both the men involved in this tragic incident,” he said. “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly both men were pronounced dead a short time after being brought out of the sea. “We are conducting enquiries into the circumstances of what happened, although the deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.” He also urged people to exercise caution around open water during the warm weather, warning that Sunday’s tragedy highlighted the serious risks posed by the sea. The heartbreaking incident comes amid a series of fatal water-related tragedies across the UK during the recent spell of hot weather, prompting renewed calls for greater awareness of water safety.