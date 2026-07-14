Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

Counter-terror police investigating the death of former Cabinet minister Ann Widdecombe have confirmed the alleged attack was targeted but say they are still working to establish the motive. The investigation into the death of the 78-year-old former Conservative MP and Reform UK spokeswoman is now being led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), following the emergence of what officers describe as “new information and evidence”. Detectives say they are examining not only the alleged murder itself but also the planning and preparation behind the attack. Despite the involvement of specialist counter-terrorism officers, police have stressed the incident has not currently been declared a terrorist attack.

Investigation focuses on motive

Speaking on Tuesday, counter-terror officers said establishing why Ms Widdecombe was allegedly targeted remains one of the central aims of the investigation. They confirmed:

“It is clear that this was a targeted attack.”

Officers said enquiries into the homicide will continue alongside investigations into the suspect’s possible motivation and the extent of any planning before the alleged attack. Police declined to comment on whether they are investigating plans to target other individuals but confirmed enquiries include whether other Reform UK politicians could have been at risk. They also urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information online, warning that investigations of this nature are often highly complex.

Suspect held under Terrorism Act

A 28-year-old man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, remains in custody after initially being arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, allowing detectives additional time to question him under terrorism legislation. A warrant has now been granted enabling officers to detain him for up to a further seven days while enquiries continue. Police believe the suspect travelled almost 270 miles from South Yorkshire to Ms Widdecombe’s home near Haytor on Dartmoor before returning north.

Final hours

Detectives believe Ms Widdecombe was fatally attacked at around 12.30pm on Wednesday 8 July. Earlier that morning she appeared live on TalkTV from her home before recording what would become her final interview with TWR UK, in which she discussed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and modern politics. She later exchanged messages with producers ahead of a scheduled appearance on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright Show, sending her final known message shortly before she stopped responding. When she failed to join the programme, Channel 5 staff repeatedly attempted to contact her before alerting her agent and later passing relevant information to police. Her body was discovered by her domestic assistant at around 11.40am the following day.

Electronic devices examined

Counter-terror police said the decision to assume responsibility for the investigation followed the examination of electronic devices seized from the suspect. Investigators are examining material recovered during the investigation as they seek to establish whether there was any ideological or political motivation behind the alleged attack. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has confirmed the suspect was not previously known to the Prevent programme.

Police praise public assistance

Devon & Cornwall Police’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said she was satisfied the investigation had been handled professionally before being transferred to specialist officers. She said she had spoken directly with the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, to ensure the handover had been completed smoothly. Ms Hernandez added:

“Since the beginning of this investigation, I have been briefed by the Chief Constable regularly, and I am confident that Devon and Cornwall Police has provided a substantial and professional response to Ann Widdecombe’s death.

“I am particularly grateful to members of the public, who have provided information and assisted officers in progressing the investigation.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist enquiries to come forward.