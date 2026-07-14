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40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

According to the latest statistics, 40% of British adults changed their travel plans to make sure that they were at home for kick-offs, and others rescheduled their flights so they could make sure that they were able to watch the events they wanted without interruption.

The UK’s Love of Football is Evident 

England’s advancement through the World Cup has helped to create a new generation of football fans. Official proposals show that the World Cup in 2030 could be very different, due to its worldwide popularity. Recent news indicates that the next fixture could include 64 teams, which could help football’s popularity even more.

Broadcasters have also invested more and more in sports coverage, with the BBC expanding its content and interactive features. Traditional broadcasts are even complemented with social media clips, YouTube analysis, and podcasts, so there’s never a shortage of content.

The Price of Football by Kieran Maguire and Kevin Day is one example. Rather than analysing elements like transfers, the podcast looks at the financial side of football and the economics behind the modern game.

Mobile apps that cover the sport attract millions of users, which helps to turn major events into more passive experiences that can be enjoyed long after the match ends. Football-themed casino games are also popular.

Goal Goal Goal Roulette, one of the real-money casino games that can be played online, features a football and a pitch, emulating the stadiums the game is usually played in, while diversifying the themed content that fans can now access.

UK Audiences Still Plan to Go Abroad

Even though Brits are changing their plans to coincide with the World Cup, most people do still plan to go abroad during the summer period. 68% of people said that they would still travel even if there was a big game on, rather than cancelling plans entirely, and 20% said they would find ways to fit live football matches into their holiday itinerary.

Spain is currently ranked as one of the top destinations for Brits, and those who want to avoid football entirely are opting for destinations like Italy, due to it being a quieter destination.

The UK tourism sector is a huge economic driver, contributing over 10% of GDP and supporting nearly 4 million jobs. UK residents made 90 million outbound trips in 2024, with the latest statistics showing that this could rise to over 92 million by the end of the year. Spain drew 17.8 million UK residents, and the average trip was 9.5 nights.

Even though people changed their travel habits to coincide with the World Cup fixtures, we are also seeing a rise in domestic tourism. Domestic tourism rose to £32.9 billion in 2026, and the most popular destination was the South West, which accounted for 16% of staycations.

The World Cup is quite possibly one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and it’s no surprise that Brits were willing to change their travel plans to suit it. If teams are expanded to include more nations by 2030, we could see numbers rise even more, showing how sport doesn’t just influence our viewing habits; it also influences lifestyle choices.

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