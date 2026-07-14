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TERROR PROBE CONTINUES Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

The final interview given by former Cabinet minister Ann Widdecombe has been released by her family, revealing she spoke about the “game of personal destruction” in politics just minutes before detectives believe she was fatally attacked at her Devon home. The 78-year-old Reform UK spokeswoman was interviewed by Christian radio station TWR UK between 11.54am and 12.10pm on Wednesday 8 July, shortly before police believe she was assaulted at her home near Haytor, Dartmoor. Investigators believe Ms Widdecombe died at around 12.30pm. Her body was discovered by her carer almost 24 hours later. The pre-recorded interview, which had been due to air later in the week, has now been published with the permission of her family.

Final messages before her death

The interview concluded shortly before Ms Widdecombe exchanged messages with researchers from Channel 5 ahead of a scheduled appearance on The Matt Allwright Show. Her final known message was reportedly sent at 12.19pm. She was due to appear live at 1pm, but failed to respond to further messages or join a Zoom link sent by programme staff. During the broadcast, presenter Matt Allwright confirmed Ms Widdecombe had been expected to appear but had unexpectedly stopped responding. Channel 5 later confirmed it had passed all relevant information to police.

“A game of personal destruction”

During her final interview, Ms Widdecombe defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over scrutiny surrounding a reported £5 million security donation. Speaking about modern politics, she said:

“Let’s bring an end to it, let’s bring this to a head, let’s put it to the people to see what they think of all of this.

“There has been a game now for a very long time, a game of personal destruction, not just for Nigel, for lots and lots of politicians that face this.”

She also criticised the Parliamentary Register of Members’ Interests, saying it had “departed from its original purpose”.

Interview host speaks out

The interview was conducted by James Maidment-Fullard, who said he was shocked when he learned of Ms Widdecombe’s death. He told Times Radio:

“I was looking at my phone when the alert came in on Friday morning.

“I just remember staring at the alert thinking there’d been some kind of mistake.

“As the story developed and the timeline became clearer, I was just deeply saddened by it.

“To be honest, I’m still trying to come to terms with it all.”

Mr Maidment-Fullard said he had informed detectives about the interview, although police had not requested the recording.

Counter-terror police now leading investigation

A 28-year-old man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, after Counter Terrorism Policing South East assumed control of the investigation. Counter-terror officers said the decision followed the discovery of new information and evidence, including material recovered from electronic devices seized during the investigation. Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said investigators are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motive behind the attack. Police have previously said they are examining whether the killing may have been politically motivated. The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

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