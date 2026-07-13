Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister after securing backing of 349 Labour MPs

Andy Burnham is set to become the next Prime Minister after securing the backing of 349 Labour MPs, guaranteeing his election as leader of the Labour Party. The Parliamentary Labour Party confirmed the figures at 7pm, making it mathematically impossible for any other candidate to enter the leadership contest. Burnham will now be formally confirmed as Labour leader at a special party conference on Friday, having secured the leadership unopposed.

Leadership contest over

Under Labour Party rules, any challenger would have required the support of 81 Labour MPs to trigger a formal leadership ballot. With Burnham receiving the backing of 349 MPs, no other candidate is now able to reach the threshold. He is expected to take part in an online hustings with Labour MPs later on Monday despite facing no opposition.

Set to enter Downing Street

Burnham is expected to become Prime Minister on Monday, when he will travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with The King before replacing Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street. The result had been widely anticipated after figures released on Thursday showed Burnham required the backing of just one more MP to secure the leadership.

Rivals did not stand

Several senior Labour figures had been considered potential contenders, including Angela Rayner, Wes Streeting and Al Carns. However, none entered the race following Burnham’s decisive by-election victory in Makerfield last month, clearing the way for him to become both Labour leader and the country’s next Prime Minister. His formal confirmation at Friday’s special conference will complete the uncontested leadership process ahead of his expected appointment next week.