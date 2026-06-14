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POLICE DETENTION Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terror Law

Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terror Law

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was detained at Heathrow Airport under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. Robinson shared images on X showing police documentation regarding his detention and revealed that his phone was seized. The incident highlights ongoing legal issues facing Robinson and has prompted him to seek financial support from his followers for legal defence and court fees.

Legal Troubles Deepen

Robinson posted on X: “I’M A TERRORIST AGAIN,” referring to his detention, and linked to his legal funding page, warning of mounting defence costs. Last year, he claimed Elon Musk covered previous counter-terror police-related legal fees.

Recent Agitation Sparks Violence

The far-right figure has recently encouraged protests in Southampton and Belfast. Following the sentencing of Henry Nowak’s killer, protests in Southampton saw 12 officers and a police dog injured. In Belfast, unrest after a knife attack resulted in fires and families being displaced.

Claims Of Free Speech Attack

An admin post on X suggested police detained Robinson to trace his contacts and sources, framing the detention as an attack on free speech and investigative journalism. Robinson, who describes himself as a journalist, has a history of legal challenges, including a contempt of court conviction and upcoming harassment trials related to two MailOnline reporters.

Connections And Controversy

Last week, Robinson met Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, in Moscow. He commented to The Guardian that “Russia is not the enemy of Britain,” challenging prevailing narratives and criticising those who promote Russia as an adversary.

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