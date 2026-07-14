Murder suspect in Jamey Carney case detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland

The chief suspect in the murder of American-born Jamey Carney has been detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland, as authorities work to secure justice for the 42-year-old’s family. Irish officials confirmed that the suspect, identified locally as Ahmad Al-Saqar, was detained by Jordan’s Public Security Directorate after travelling from Ireland to Turkey before continuing on to Jordan. Gardaí were informed of his detention on Monday but stressed that no formal request for his arrest had yet been made by Ireland.

Mother found dead by daughter

Jamey Carney, originally from New York, had been living in Killarney, County Kerry, since 2021. The 42-year-old was found dead at her rented home on 7 July after her 13-year-old daughter discovered her body. Investigators believe Ms Carney was killed just hours after neighbours reportedly heard a heated argument at the property on the previous evening.

Suspect fled hours after killing

Detectives have established that Al-Saqar left Ireland during the early hours of 7 July, travelling by bus from County Kerry to Dublin before boarding a flight to Istanbul. He is understood to have been living in Ireland since mid-2024 while appealing a rejected asylum application. Jordanian authorities are now holding him while further enquiries are carried out. Gardaí had already contacted authorities in Jordan last week seeking background information about the suspect as part of the international investigation.

Extradition challenge

Any attempt to return Al-Saqar to Ireland could prove legally complex because Ireland does not have an extradition treaty with Jordan. Irish law also requires that criminal charges are formally approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before extradition proceedings can begin. Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan acknowledged the difficulties involved.

“It may be difficult to get him,” he said, while confirming that Irish authorities were working closely with international partners.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said every effort was being made to secure justice for Ms Carney’s family.

“Every effort” is being made to ensure those responsible are brought to justice, he said, adding that Ireland would continue to engage intensively with all relevant agencies.

Interpol is also assisting with the investigation.

Family pay tribute

Ms Carney’s sister, Devon Bennett, has travelled to Ireland with their mother and is working alongside Gardaí and social services to support the victim’s teenage daughter. A GoFundMe appeal launched to help cover travel, accommodation and funeral expenses has raised more than €15,000. Paying tribute, Ms Bennett described her sister as:

“An insanely caring human being” who dedicated herself to fighting for the rights of others.

Jamey Carney’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney on Wednesday before a private cremation. Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information relating to the investigation to contact Killarney Garda Station.