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VICTIM NAMED Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

Police have named the man who died following an alleged assault inside a shop in East Finchley as detectives continue their murder investigation. Paul Heyron, 53, from East Finchley, died in hospital on Sunday, 12 July, almost two weeks after he was attacked. Metropolitan Police officers were initially called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.06pm on Monday, 30 June, following reports that a man had been assaulted inside a shop on Brook Walk, East Finchley. Mr Heyron was taken to hospital with serious injuries but, despite medical treatment, later died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. No arrests have been made and detectives from the Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault. Detective Inspector Jon Moseling, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family following this tragic news. “Our enquiries are continuing at pace, and we will update the community when we can. “I would ask anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell camera footage, that could support the investigation to contact us.” Officers are carrying out enquiries in the local area and continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from around the time of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police via 101, quoting the relevant incident details. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

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