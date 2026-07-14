Multiple children injured after tree falls at PGL outdoor activity centre in Surrey

Multiple children were among 18 people injured after a tree collapsed at a PGL outdoor activity centre in Surrey, prompting a major emergency service response. Emergency services were called to the PGL activity centre in Hindhead at around 1.40pm on Monday 13 July following reports of what police described as a serious incident. One child suffered a serious leg injury and was airlifted to a London hospital by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. A further six children were taken by road ambulance to the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford for treatment. Eleven other people were assessed and treated at the scene by paramedics before being discharged. Ambulance crews from the South Central Ambulance Service, alongside the air ambulance, attended the incident, while officers from Surrey Police and crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service also responded. Surrey Police said officers were alerted shortly before 2pm after reports that a tree had fallen at the centre.

PGL issues statement

PGL confirmed that a number of children had been injured and said the welfare of those affected remained its highest priority. A spokesperson said:

“A number of children were injured and are receiving medical treatment as required. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.

“The safety and wellbeing of the children, their teachers and our colleagues is our absolute priority.

“We are working closely with the schools involved and emergency services to support those affected and to ensure families receive timely information through their schools.”

The company added that it was fully committed to supporting everyone affected by the incident.

MP praises emergency response

Gregory Stafford, MP for Farnham and Bordon, said he was thinking of the injured children and their families. He said:

“The incident has resulted in a number of injuries. While there are, thankfully, no reported fatalities, emergency services remain at the site.

“I am grateful for the swift and professional response of our emergency services.”

The Hindhead centre is set within 45 acres of woodland and regularly hosts school trips, youth groups and holiday camps. It offers a range of outdoor activities including climbing, archery, zip-lining and water sports. The circumstances surrounding the tree collapse remain under investigation.