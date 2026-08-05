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CARDIFF DEALER Tremorfa drug dealer jailed for supplying heroin and crack cocaine

Tremorfa drug dealer jailed for supplying heroin and crack cocaine

A Cardiff drug dealer has been jailed following an investigation by South Wales Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team. Ashlee Omar, 23, of Tremorfa, was sentenced to three years and 10 months’ imprisonment at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday 5 August after being convicted of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Drug line investigation

The court heard that officers investigating a Class A drugs line operating in Cardiff identified a phone number linked to the operation. Further enquiries connected the number to Omar, who was known to customers by the street name “Ash”. Police arrested Omar on 19 June, during which officers recovered a substance believed to be cocaine from his pocket. He was subsequently charged and later pleaded guilty to the offences at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 22 June 2026.

‘Another drug dealer removed from our community’

Detective Inspector Alex Bartley praised the work of the investigation team following the sentencing. He said:

“This is another great piece of investigative work by the Cardiff and Vale Serious Organised Crime Team, who have ensured another drug dealer is out of our community.

“The drugs that he was distributing in the area have devastating and long-lasting consequences on the users, their families, and the wider community.

“I’m pleased to see this sentence handed down today.”

Ongoing crackdown

South Wales Police said it remains committed to targeting those involved in the supply of Class A drugs and disrupting organised criminal networks operating across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

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