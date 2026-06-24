15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

A major emergency operation is underway at Testwood Lakes in Hampshire after a 15-year-old boy went missing while swimming this afternoon, Wednesday 24 June. Hampshire Police confirmed they were alerted at 1:35pm and have closed the area as the search involves marine units, drones, South Central Ambulance Service, NPAS, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service.

Urgent Multi-agency Search

Authorities have deployed numerous resources to find the missing teenager, including Hampshire Search and Rescue teams and police marine units. The location has been cordoned off, with public access blocked while the extensive search continues.

Site Closure And Police Access

Testwood Lakes Nature Reserve has been closed indefinitely, with the main gate shut following the incident. Police have sealed off the road leading to the reserve, allowing only emergency vehicles to enter and exit the scene.

Community And Witnesses

Nearby, a group of children are gathered opposite the entrance to the reserve, reportedly concerned by the ongoing emergency response. Local wildlife trust chief executive Debbie Tann acknowledged the incident and confirmed the site’s closure.

Ongoing Updates Expected

Hampshire Police have urged the public to avoid the area while they continue the search and have pledged to provide updates as new information becomes available.