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KILLED BY CATTLE Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

A man in his 70s has died after reportedly being attacked by cattle while walking at a National Trust property in Norfolk. Emergency services were called to Felbrigg Hall, near Cromer, at around 11.45am on Monday 13 July, following reports that a member of the public had been seriously injured in the parkland. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Norfolk Police confirmed the victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported. In a statement, the force said: “Despite efforts to save him, a man in his 70s sadly died at the scene. “His next of kin have been informed. Officers are investigating alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive.” The National Trust closed Felbrigg Hall for the remainder of Monday and throughout Tuesday following the incident. A National Trust spokesperson said:

“Emergency services were called to the parkland at Felbrigg Hall on Monday 13 July after a member of the public was seriously injured while walking.

“Despite the efforts of the paramedics, the person tragically died at the scene.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Felbrigg Hall, a 17th-century country house, was gifted to the National Trust in 1969. The estate spans around 520 acres and includes woodland walks, parkland, a lake and a historic walled garden, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The tragedy is not the first fatal incident at the estate. In 2007, 11-year-old Daniel Mullinger died after a 23-metre tree branch fell on him while he was taking part in an orienteering trip with his school. Anyone who witnessed Monday’s incident or has information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Norfolk Police.

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