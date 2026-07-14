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FATAL CRASH Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in south-east London, with detectives appealing for witnesses as their investigation continues. Emergency services were called to Manor Lane, SE12, at 2.22pm on Thursday 9 July following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The teenage boy received emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died in hospital on Sunday 12 July. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. The investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Detective Sergeant Rob Harris, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family following this heart-breaking incident.

“My team and I continue to work at pace to understand what happened. As we build a picture of the circumstances, we are keen to hear from any witnesses – particularly those with dashcam footage – who saw a white Range Rover Evoque in or around Manor Lane on the day of the incident.”

Appeal for information

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or other footage showing a white Range Rover Evoque travelling in the area around the time of the incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 4919/9JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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