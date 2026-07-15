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CYBER TERROR CONVICTION Ilford teenager convicted of terrorism offences after offering cyber support to extremist groups

Ilford teenager convicted of terrorism offences after offering cyber support to extremist groups

An 18-year-old from east London has been convicted of multiple terrorism offences after offering cyber security advice to extremist groups including Al Qaida and Tehrik-e-Taliban, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London. Yusuf Shah, of Ilford, was just 16 years old when he was stopped by officers at Heathrow Airport under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act in January 2024. His mobile phone was seized during the stop, while officers later searched his home in April 2024, recovering a computer and USB storage devices. A forensic examination of the devices uncovered evidence that Shah had accessed terrorist propaganda, downloaded bomb-making manuals and weapon guides, and provided cyber security advice designed to help terrorist organisations evade detection.

Radicalised as a young teenager

Detectives found Shah had been active on social media discussing religion since 2021, when he was just 13 years old. By the end of 2022, investigators said he had begun openly supporting terrorist organisations including Al Qaida and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He later joined extremist chat groups on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, where he offered his technical expertise to members around the world. The court heard Shah advised terrorists on how to make anonymous cryptocurrency payments and avoid detection online. In one instance, investigators found that a donation of 1,376.51 US dollars was made to an Al Qaida-linked cryptocurrency wallet after Shah had recommended the use of an untraceable digital currency.

Cybersecurity guide for terrorist group

In March 2024, Shah was approached by another Telegram user who claimed a senior member of Tehrik-e-Taliban had requested a cybersecurity guide. Shah produced a document titled “A Guide on Cybersecurity”, containing detailed advice on online security and cryptocurrency use, before sending it to be used by the terrorist organisation. Officers also found Shah had downloaded Al Qaida publications containing practical guidance on carrying out terrorist attacks, including documents explaining how to manufacture explosives and use weapons.

Guilty of five terrorism offences

Following a five-week trial at Kingston Crown Court, Shah was convicted of:

  • Entering into an arrangement to make money or property available for terrorism, contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
  • Providing instruction or training knowing it could assist acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 6 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
  • Three counts of collecting information likely to be useful to terrorists, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Police warning over online radicalisation

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the case highlighted the growing threat of young people being radicalised online. She said:

“Our investigation showed that Shah was being drawn into extremist and terrorist material and ideologies when he was only 13 or 14 years old. This is reflective of a growing trend and concern over children and young people being radicalised and accessing extremely dangerous and violent terrorist ideologies and material online.

“Even at the age of just 16, Shah had enough knowledge of the online world to be able to provide practical advice to terrorist groups on how to make anonymous cryptocurrency payments.

“It is vital that parents and carers are aware of what children are doing on the internet, especially if they are accessing social media platforms.”

She urged parents to speak with their children about their online activity and encouraged anyone concerned about possible radicalisation to seek advice through the ACT Early programme. Shah, now 18, was remanded in custody following his conviction and is due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on 16 September.

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