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ROAD CLOSED Air Ambulance called to serious crash on A259 near Friston as road closed in both directions

Air Ambulance called to serious crash on A259 near Friston as road closed in both directions

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance has been called to a serious road traffic collision on the A259 near Friston, with the road closed in both directions as emergency services respond. The collision happened west of Friston Pond on the A259 on Tuesday, prompting a major emergency response. Police, ambulance crews and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance remain at the scene, with the helicopter landing nearby to assist. The incident is understood to involve a motorcycle, although the exact circumstances of the collision have not yet been confirmed.

Road closed

The A259 remains closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident and investigations take place. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes, with delays expected throughout the afternoon.

Bus services diverted

Brighton & Hove Buses has confirmed that its Coastliner services between Seaford and Eastbourne are being diverted via the A26 and the A27/A2270 in both directions while the road remains shut. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check for the latest travel updates.

Injuries not yet confirmed

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed, and there has been no official update from Sussex Police regarding those involved. UKNIP has approached the emergency services for further information. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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