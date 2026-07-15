Rising lawyer convicted of helping gangster track down rival after assassination attempt

A barrister once regarded as one of Britain’s brightest young legal talents has been convicted of helping a gangster identify a rival following an assassination attempt.

Samreen Akhtar, 37, of Huddersfield, was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of intentionally encouraging or assisting grievous bodily harm with intent after assisting career criminal Tabish Ali in the aftermath of a shooting in West Yorkshire.

The court heard Akhtar used her professional contacts to identify a suspected rival gang member before passing the information to Ali, enabling him to locate the intended target.

Although Akhtar was not charged with murder, prosecutors said she played a key role in helping facilitate the violent retaliation.

The intended target, Jamal Nedd, a member of the Fartown Boys drug gang, was fatally shot outside his home on 19 December 2020 while taking his mother to work.

Following a week-long trial, the jury found Akhtar guilty of intentionally encouraging or assisting grievous bodily harm with intent.

She is due to be sentenced on 7 September, where she could face a lengthy prison sentence.

Akhtar built a public profile as a campaigner highlighting the challenges faced by aspiring Black and Asian lawyers entering the legal profession.

However, her legal career is now expected to come to an end following her conviction.

The Bar Standards Board suspended Akhtar earlier this month after criminal proceedings reached trial. She had previously been arrested in 2023 and was allowed to continue practising while the case progressed through the courts.

Her co-defendant, Tabish Ali, is already serving a life sentence for his role in the fatal shooting of Jamal Nedd.

The case heard that the killing formed part of an ongoing feud between organised crime groups operating in West Yorkshire.

Akhtar’s conviction has prompted questions about the regulation of legal professionals facing serious criminal charges, with some members of the legal profession expressing concern that she continued representing clients after being charged.

The Bar Standards Board is expected to begin disciplinary proceedings following the conclusion of the criminal case.

Akhtar remains on bail ahead of her sentencing hearing on 7 September.