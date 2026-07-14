Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BABY DEATH 13-week-old baby allegedly killed with hairdryer died from heatstroke, murder trial hears

13-week-old baby allegedly killed with hairdryer died from heatstroke, murder trial hears

A 13-week-old baby who was allegedly killed with a hairdryer died from heatstroke after being exposed to intense heat for several minutes, a murder trial has heard. The High Court in Aberdeen was told that Dahlia-Rose Gartshore likely died within minutes of prolonged exposure to hot air, with a burns expert describing the infant’s injuries as consistent with the use of a hairdryer. Courtney Gartshore, 28, is accused of murdering her daughter at her flat in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in September 2023. She denies the charge. Giving evidence, burns surgeon Mr Niall Martin told jurors the baby died from heatstroke, rather than the burns themselves. “A healthy child does not die spontaneously. A healthy child does not die without a cause,” he told the court. “The burn itself does not necessarily cause death. It’s the heat that does that.” Mr Martin said Dahlia-Rose would likely have become critically ill within 10 to 15 minutes of exposure to temperatures of around 40°C to 45°C. He added that the evidence suggested the infant had been exposed to heat for significantly longer. “It’s been heated long enough that the surface water has evaporated. The skin has shrivelled and desiccated,” he said. Jurors also heard evidence that the baby may have remained exposed to the hairdryer even after she had died while lying on her mother’s bed. Earlier in the trial, experts described Dahlia-Rose as appearing to have been “roasted in a fire“, with forensic evidence indicating her injuries were consistent with a Tresemmé hairdryer recovered from Gartshore’s bedroom. During proceedings, prosecutors formally dropped several charges against Gartshore. Judge Simon Collins told the defendant: “The Crown is no longer seeking conviction in relation to charges 1, 2, 3 and 4. All that remains is the single most serious charge.” The abandoned allegations included claims that Gartshore had neglected her children, kept them in unsanitary living conditions and possessed cocaine and M-CAT. The court has previously heard Gartshore had allegedly been drinking with friends and remained out until around 4am on the night in question while accompanied by the baby. The murder charge remains before the court. As criminal proceedings are ongoing, Courtney Gartshore denies the allegation of murder and is entitled to the presumption of innocence. The trial continues before Judge Collins.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

CHILD KILLED Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

UK News
Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

SMUGGLER JAILED Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

UK News
British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

NEGLECT CHARGES British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

UK News
Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister after securing backing of 349 Labour MPs

BURNHAM CONFIRMED Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister after securing backing of 349 Labour MPs

UK News
Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

AVOID THE AREA Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

KILLED BY CATTLE Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

UK News
Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

DIED A HERO Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

LIFE SENTANCE Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

UK News
Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

TERROR PROBE Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

TERROR PROBE CONTINUES Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

UK News
40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

UK News
40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

UK News
Police release CCTV image after man wounded during attempted knifepoint robbery in Isleworth

KNIFE ROBBERY Police release CCTV image after man wounded during attempted knifepoint robbery in Isleworth

UK News
Police release CCTV image after man wounded during attempted knifepoint robbery in Isleworth

Police release CCTV image after man wounded during attempted knifepoint robbery in Isleworth

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

MAJOR HAUL Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

UK News
Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL CRASH Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

TARGETED ATTACK Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

FARMER CLEARED Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

UK News
Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

UK News
Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

FIRST PICTURE Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

UK News
Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

UK News
“You killed my mum – you killed me too”: Daughter’s emotional statement as killer jailed for life

TRIBUTES PAID “You killed my mum – you killed me too”: Daughter’s emotional statement as killer jailed for life

UK News
“You killed my mum – you killed me too”: Daughter’s emotional statement as killer jailed for life

“You killed my mum – you killed me too”: Daughter’s emotional statement as killer jailed for life

UK News
Watch Live