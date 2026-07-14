Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HGV BLAZE Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

Firefighters were called to tackle a lorry trailer fire on the A2 near Boughton-under-Blean on Tuesday afternoon. Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 3.32pm on Tuesday 14 July following reports of a trailer alight on the London-bound carriageway of the A2 between Harbledown and Brenley Corner, near Faversham. Three fire engines attended the scene, where crews wearing breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze using a high-pressure hose reel jet. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Motorists travelling through the area were likely to have experienced delays while emergency services dealt with the incident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

DIED A HERO Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

LIFE SENTANCE Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

UK News
Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

TERROR PROBE Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

UK News
Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

PLANE CRAZY Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

UK News

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint in Leicester

UK News
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

TRIAL BEGINS Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News

HACKNEY MURDER Man dies after broad daylight stabbing near school as murder investigation launched

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

POLICE CRACKDOWN Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Poll suggests Sadiq Khan on course for historic fourth term as London Mayor

ON COURSE Poll suggests Sadiq Khan on course for historic fourth term as London Mayor

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

CHILD KILLED Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

UK News
Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

UK News
Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

SMUGGLER JAILED Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

UK News
Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

UK News
British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

NEGLECT CHARGES British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

UK News
British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

PREP SCHOOL DEATHS Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

UK News
Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

TERROR PROBE CONTINUES Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

UK News
40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

UK News
40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

MAJOR HAUL Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

UK News
Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL CRASH Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

TARGETED ATTACK Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

UK News
Watch Live