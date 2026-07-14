Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

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Firefighters were called to tackle a lorry trailer fire on the A2 near Boughton-under-Blean on Tuesday afternoon. Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 3.32pm on Tuesday 14 July following reports of a trailer alight on the London-bound carriageway of the A2 between Harbledown and Brenley Corner , near Faversham. Three fire engines attended the scene, where crews wearing breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze using a high-pressure hose reel jet. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Motorists travelling through the area were likely to have experienced delays while emergency services dealt with the incident.

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