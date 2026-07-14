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PREP SCHOOL DEATHS Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

The woman charged over the Wimbledon school crash that claimed the lives of two eight-year-old girls is set to stand trial next year, three years after the tragedy. Claire Freemantle, 49, appeared before the Old Bailey on Tuesday in connection with the collision at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon on 6 July 2023. The crash claimed the lives of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both aged eight, after a Land Rover Defender left the road, smashed through a fence and entered the school grounds during an end-of-year tea party. Nine other children and three adults were also seriously injured. Freemantle faces nine charges, including two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and seven counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She was not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing, although her legal team has previously indicated she intends to plead not guilty. Judge Mark Lucraft KC scheduled a six-week trial to begin on 6 September 2027. Freemantle was granted unconditional bail until her next court appearance on 23 November.

Investigation reopened

The Crown Prosecution Service initially decided not to bring criminal charges in June 2024 after Freemantle said she had suffered a first-time epileptic seizure, causing her to lose consciousness behind the wheel. However, following a review, the Metropolitan Police reopened the investigation in October 2024, identifying a number of missed lines of enquiry. In May 2026, the CPS authorised charges following what it described as a complex reinvestigation. In an earlier statement, Freemantle said she had “no recollection” of the collision. She said:

“Since I became aware of the terrible event that took place on 6 July, the devastating consequences for all those affected have not left my thoughts and will be with me for the rest of my life.

“I have since been diagnosed as having suffered an epileptic seizure with loss of consciousness. This was not a pre-existing condition. As a result of losing consciousness, I have no recollection of what took place.”

Police watchdog investigation continues

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is separately investigating four serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former detective constable for possible gross misconduct relating to the original investigation. The watchdog is examining allegations that investigators failed to interview key witnesses at the scene, including the school’s headteacher, and whether officers provided false or misleading information to those affected. It is also investigating claims that the treatment of victims and their families may have been influenced by race. Commander Charmain Brenyah, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, previously said detectives had carried out a “complex and rigorous reinvestigation”. She added:

“We have updated the families of this development and our thoughts and sympathies remain with them.

“While it is right that this matter be independently scrutinised, we are sorry for how we initially dealt with the incident and for the impact on those affected.

“We will be fundamentally resetting how the Met investigates fatal and serious collisions to ensure our responses are more effective and provide better support for victims and their families.”

The deaths of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau prompted an outpouring of grief across the country, with tributes paid to the two schoolgirls following the devastating crash at The Study Prep School.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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