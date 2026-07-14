Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham amid growing concerns for his welfare. Blake Grey was last seen at around 5pm on Monday, 13 July, near Rainham Railway Station. Kent Police say officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.
Description
Blake is described as:
- White
- Around 5ft tall
- Short hair on the sides with curly hair on top
When last seen he was wearing:
- A black T-shirt
- Black jogging bottoms
- Black trainers
Police believe Blake may have links to the Sandwich area.
Appeal for information
Anyone who has seen Blake or knows where he may be is urged to contact Kent Police immediately. If you have critical information regarding Blake’s whereabouts, call 999, quoting reference 13-1298. For all other information, contact Kent Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101.