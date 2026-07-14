Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham amid growing concerns for his welfare. Blake Grey was last seen at around 5pm on Monday, 13 July, near Rainham Railway Station. Kent Police say officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Description

Blake is described as:

White

Around 5ft tall

Short hair on the sides with curly hair on top

When last seen he was wearing:

A black T-shirt

Black jogging bottoms

Black trainers

Police believe Blake may have links to the Sandwich area.

Appeal for information

Anyone who has seen Blake or knows where he may be is urged to contact Kent Police immediately. If you have critical information regarding Blake’s whereabouts, call 999, quoting reference 13-1298. For all other information, contact Kent Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101.