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FIREARMS SENTANCE Three Men Jailed for Firearm Threats in Merthyr Tydfil Gurnos Area

Three Men Jailed for Firearm Threats in Merthyr Tydfil Gurnos Area

Three men from the Gurnos area of Merthyr Tydfil have been sentenced following a firearm-related incident in August 2025. Rhys Mew, 25, Jack Mew, 19, and Garyn Marshall-Palmer, 20, were jailed after South Wales Police launched an investigation into threats involving a firearm near Magnolia Close.

Late Night Incident

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on Sunday, 10 August 2025. Police were alerted to an altercation where a man was threatened with a firearm. Although the victim did not assist with the investigation, officers continued to gather evidence.  

Evidence And Arrests

Investigators recovered a 9mm bullet casing and a mobile phone at the scene. The phone was linked to Rhys Mew and contained videos showing him making threats, alongside Jack Mew and Garyn Marshall-Palmer, on the night of 9 August. A search of Mew’s home uncovered three concealed bullets, and CCTV footage showed him hiding a firearm in a bag before leaving with the group in a BMW 1 Series.   Three Men Jailed for Firearm Threats in Merthyr Tydfil Gurnos Area

Court Proceedings

All three men pleaded guilty on 6 February 2026. At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on 27 April, Rhys Mew was sentenced to eight years and three months for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and multiple drug offences. Jack Mew received three years detention in a young offenders institution for firearm possession offences, while Garyn Marshall-Palmer was sentenced to two years and nine months in a young offenders institution for firearm possession with intent to cause fear.

Police And Public Safety

South Wales Police’s actions ensured a thorough investigation despite limited victim cooperation, highlighting their commitment to tackling firearm offences and protecting local communities in Merthyr Tydfil.

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