Three Men Jailed for Firearm Threats in Merthyr Tydfil Gurnos Area

Three men from the Gurnos area of Merthyr Tydfil have been sentenced following a firearm-related incident in August 2025. Rhys Mew, 25, Jack Mew, 19, and Garyn Marshall-Palmer, 20, were jailed after South Wales Police launched an investigation into threats involving a firearm near Magnolia Close.

Late Night Incident

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on Sunday, 10 August 2025. Police were alerted to an altercation where a man was threatened with a firearm. Although the victim did not assist with the investigation, officers continued to gather evidence.

Evidence And Arrests

Investigators recovered a 9mm bullet casing and a mobile phone at the scene. The phone was linked to Rhys Mew and contained videos showing him making threats, alongside Jack Mew and Garyn Marshall-Palmer, on the night of 9 August. A search of Mew’s home uncovered three concealed bullets, and CCTV footage showed him hiding a firearm in a bag before leaving with the group in a BMW 1 Series.

Court Proceedings

All three men pleaded guilty on 6 February 2026. At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on 27 April, Rhys Mew was sentenced to eight years and three months for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and multiple drug offences. Jack Mew received three years detention in a young offenders institution for firearm possession offences, while Garyn Marshall-Palmer was sentenced to two years and nine months in a young offenders institution for firearm possession with intent to cause fear.

Police And Public Safety

South Wales Police’s actions ensured a thorough investigation despite limited victim cooperation, highlighting their commitment to tackling firearm offences and protecting local communities in Merthyr Tydfil.